C’mon Pelicans you got to do better!

Louisiana native Boosie Badazz said that he can’t even get courtside seats in his home state at a New Orleans Pelicans game even after the team offered him $1,000 to perform twice in one night. He responded that even in Atlanta, the Hawks pay artists at least $10K just to perform once.

Even though Boosie said we wasn’t feeling the vibes fron the Pelicans, he said he was still fgoing to rock a Saints hat to rep his home state.