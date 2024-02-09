Daniel J Dunn Unveils Debut Single ‘I Don’t Need U’ ft. Mark Haze. – Launching his musical odyssey from the vibrant city of Cape Town, budding talent Daniel J Dunn unveils his inaugural single. ‘I Don’t Need U,’ is available on all platforms today. The dynamic collaboration with the seasoned musician Mark Haze, despite Daniel’s youthful age of 17, showcases a genre-blurring fusion of Pop, R&B, Trap, and even Rock.

It not only presents a mature and soulful sound but also guarantees a captivating experience. Grabbing the audience’s attention from the opening notes. The song transcends traditional genres and broadens its appeal with the Santana-like guitar prowess provided by the seasoned musician Mark Haze, promising an electrifying sonic journey for listeners.

Born into a family with a deep musical connection, Daniel’s journey into the world of music began early, inspired by his father’s musical prowess. His distinctive voice, shaped through years in choirs, now stands as the hallmark of his musical style. Influenced by artists such as Ariana Grande, Tori Kelly, and Melanie Martinez, Daniel weaves a tapestry of diverse sounds and emotions in his music.

‘I Don’t Need U‘ is more than just a debut. It is a testament to Daniel’s artistry and a powerful message of breaking free from toxic relationships, self-love, and finding joy within. Collaborating with South African rock legend Mark Haze, Daniel’s single is a harmonious blend of soul-stirring melodies and impactful lyrics.

Daniel’s journey into the music scene began on YouTube and TikTok, where he honed his craft. Catching the attention of stars like Sabrina Carpenter with this content. With a rapidly growing fan base, Daniel’s heartfelt music is poised to resonate with a broad audience.

More About ‘I don’t need you’

The single marks the beginning of an exhilarating musical odyssey for Daniel. He invites music lovers to join him on this transformative journey, promising a musical experience that goes beyond entertainment. Daniel assures that his music will make a difference, offering solace, strength, and melodies that speak to the soul.

Daniel reflects on the inspiration behind ‘I Don’t Need U.’ “The song revolves around emerging from a toxic relationship. Realising one’s self-worth, cultivating newfound independence, and embracing a transformed identity post-relationship. It emphasises the recognition that romantic partners are not essential for feeling loved or experiencing enjoyment. One can find fulfilment within oneself and must prioritise self-care.”

“I wrote this song on October 25th, 2022. Moments before, I had sought advice from a friend on how to write a song. Following their guidance, I selected a beat, hit record, and experimented with melodies until I discovered the right one. Words naturally flowed, and a clear vision emerged. This song marks my inaugural venture into songwriting and the music world. The recording experience was incredibly enriching, considering it was my first time using professional equipment. Working with Mark Haze was a delight. His expertise and ease made the process comfortable for me. We dedicated a few hours to recording, and remarkably, we completed all the recording in a single day.”

As ‘I Don’t Need U‘ hits the airwaves, Daniel invites the world to witness the rise of a promising artist and let the music carry them on this remarkable journey.

More About Daniel J Dunn

Daniel J Dunn is a 17-year-old emerging artist from Cape Town, South Africa. He has a passion for creating soulful and impactful music. ‘I Don’t Need U,’ featuring Mark Haze, is a powerful testament to his artistry and promises a transformative musical experience for listeners.

