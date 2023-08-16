Announcement of line up for Freddie Jackson’s ‘You Are My Lady’ Tour

The organisers of the legendary iconic Soul and R&B multi award winning international superstar, Freddie Jackson’s You Are My Lady South Africa Tour have announced the line-up of local artists who will support him for his upcoming tour. The line-up includes Zonke, Sjava, Mashata, Ismail Abrahams and DJ Young.

Zonke needs no introduction to the south African music scene. Earlier this year, the multiple award winning singer and songwriter Zonke released her sixth album ‘Embo’ which is receiving a lot of airplay. She has been entertaining and captivating her fans for 16 years with hits like ‘Jik’izinto’, ‘Viva the Legend’, and ‘Feelings’.

“I am so excited to be part of this event and to perform along the legendary Freddie Jackson is a dream come true for any young artist. I look forward to having a good time with my fans and I promise to give them a performance of a lifetime,” says Zonke

Another award winning artist Sjava will be joining Freddie Jackson on stage. Talking about his participation in Freddie Jackson’s tour, he says he grew up listening to Freddie Jackson’s music and never did he imagine that one day he would share the stage with him. “When I was invited to be part of this event, there was no way I was gonna say no. To be on stage with this legend and give him a taste of our South African music, is an opportunity of a lifetime” says the ‘Ngempela’ hitmaker.

With DJ young, Ismail Abrahams on the decks and Mashata as another supporting act, this is definitely an event not to be missed.

Freddie Jackson’s concerts will take place at Sun City Superbowl on 23 and 24 September, Emperors Palace in Kempton Park on 30 September and Durban ICC on 1 October 2023. Tickets are now available at Ticketpro HERE, PayZone or at a Spar near you and are priced from R450 to R1150.