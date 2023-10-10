Megan Thee Stallion Partners With ‘Seize the Awkward’ Campaign for Mental Health Awareness

Three-time Grammy-winning artist and philanthropist Megan Thee Stallion is teaming up with the Seize the Awkward campaign in a new public service advertisement (PSA) titled “Check In On Your Friends.” This initiative, in collaboration with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), The Jed Foundation (JED), the Ad Council, and Droga5, aims to empower and equip young adults (ages 16-24) to engage in conversations about mental health with their peers and spot signs of distress.

In the PSA, Megan Thee Stallion addresses the societal pressure to appear strong and highlights the importance of peer-to-peer support, emphasizing that it’s okay not to be okay.

The campaign promotes open discussions on mental health, targeting young adults, particularly Black and Hispanic youth. The goal is to provide accessible resources for initiating conversations and recognizing when friends may be experiencing emotional challenges. The campaign encourages using SeizeTheAwkward.org and BadBitchesHaveBadDaysToo.com, a website launched by Megan Thee Stallion, offering a range of mental health resources.

This latest PSA, developed by creative agency Droga5, presents Megan’s personal experience with projecting toughness and encourages vulnerability as a source of strength. The campaign will be distributed through various media channels, including donated support from Snap Inc., SXM Media, TikTok, and other platforms. An influencer activation with the hashtag #SeizeTheAwkward, in partnership with Black-owned influencer agency Kensington Grey, will feature influencers Ava Teteh-Ocloo, Charisma Stevens, Whitney Madueke, Taty Cokley, and more, along with shareable GIFs available on GIPHY.

Seize the Awkward has been a trusted resource for young adults since its launch in 2018, garnering millions of visits to the campaign’s website and video views. This initiative strives to represent diverse young adult experiences with mental health, fostering a more open dialogue on the topic.





