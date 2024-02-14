Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg Team for ‘Gin & Juice’ Beverage Line

Musical legends Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg electrified the Super Bowl afterparty in Las Vegas with a surprise performance, marking the launch of Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop, their premium ready-to-drink product.

“Together, we always try to create magic, we’re having fun being creative, and everything about this product is really us,” says Dr. Dre. “There’s passion behind it, and friendship and love and a culture. We’re shooting to make everything we do magnificent, and fortunately, most of the time we hit the target.”

“Look where we’re at in our careers,” says Snoop Dogg. “Look at our age and look at what we’ve done, and we still love each other, so why not do something together? A lot of times people have been in a relationship for thirty years and can’t talk to each other, can’t hang out, so it’s just fun to be in a partnership with people that you actually love.”

The new venture celebrates three decades since their iconic hit “Gin & Juice” and the 30th anniversary of Snoop’s album Doggystyle. The canned cocktails, available in flavors like Citrus and Melon, pay homage to the classic song and promise an innovative drinking experience. Distributed nationally through Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits, the brand, led by industry veterans, aims to redefine the spirits market with its distinctive offerings.





