One man is in critical condition after being shot inside FedEx Forum during Lil Baby’s concert. Lil Baby is currently on his It’s Only Us Tour with GloRilla, Rylo Rodriguez and more.

According to ABC 24 Memphis, police responded to a shooting at the arena located at 191 Beale Street, where a man was found critically injured. Everyone was cleared from the building after the incident, and there is no known shooter.

The injured man was transferred to Regional One Health Medical Center.