Isaiah Rashad Celebrates ‘Cilvia Demo’ 10th Anniversary in Launch of Spotify ‘TEN’

Spotify has unveiled its latest video series, TEN, marking the 10th-anniversary celebration of iconic albums. The debut episode kicks off with an intimate performance by Isaiah Rashad, revisiting his breakthrough project, Cilvia Demo, from Top Dawg Entertainment.

Set to unfold episodically, Spotify’s TEN video series promises fresh renditions of cherished tracks coupled with behind-the-scenes anecdotes and memories from the album’s original recording a decade ago. The series captures live performances within the intimate confines of Spotify’s LA campus, where artists showcase their musical prowess in front of close friends and family. The studio setting, adorned with instruments and recording gear, connects the bygone era of the album’s creation to the vibrant present.

As TEN unfolds, music enthusiasts can anticipate a captivating journey through the rich tapestry of musical evolution, offering a nostalgic glimpse into the making of timeless albums. The series is a testament to Spotify’s commitment to commemorating the artistry that has left an indelible mark on the music landscape over the past decade.





