Gospel On The Vaal With A Touch Of Soul – Join for a day of worship and celebration. Prepare to be uplifted at the upcoming Gospel On The Vaal with a Touch of Soul event. Featuring a lineup of award-winning artists who will take you on a journey of praise and worship.

The event takes place on Saturday the 25th of November 2023 at Pont De Val Winery Gardens. Entertainment starts at 12:00 and will continue until 20:00pm.

Witness and be uplifted by performances from some of the biggest names in gospel and soul music. From the uplifting vocals of Ayanda Ntanzi and Benjamin Dube, to soul-serving curated mixes by DJ Young, Xola Dlwati (Kaya 959) and Shortgun, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

Hosted by actress, singer, TV & radio presenter Rorisang Thandekiso, this special event is sure to be a day to remember.

Tickets are on sale here

Secure your spot today and experience the transformative power of soulful Gospel music.

Event Details

Date: 25 November 2023

Time: 12:00 – 20:00

Venue: Pont de Val Winery Gardens

Tickets: Only R350

All guests that book Accommodation through the Pont de Val website for the night of 25 November will receive complimentary tickets to the event.

Food and drinks only available for purchase inside. (No bring in) Bring picnic blankets and camper chairs. Pont de Val is a cashless environment.