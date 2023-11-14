Sjava & Big Zulu Unveil Documentary Series – In a groundbreaking announcement, esteemed musicians Sjava and Big Zulu are already making waves with their documentary series, “Inkabi Zezwe: The Making of Ukhamba.” Having premiered on SABC1 on Monday, 6 November, at 9 pm, the two celebrated artists have taken center stage in a six-part series that explores the profound connection between them.

With two episodes already aired, audiences are being treated to an unprecedented insight into the collaboration of these musical giants. “Inkabi Zezwe: The Making of Ukhamba” delves into the intricacies of their creative process, the inspiration driving their artistry, and the cultural tapestry that defines their shared identity.

“Inkabi Zezwe: The Making of Ukhamba” on SABC1

The series unfolds against the backdrop of Bergville, the birthplace and home of both artists, ensuring that the music resonates with the authentic essence of their upbringing. Expertly shot by Lacuna Creative, the documentary captures the unity of Sjava and Big Zulu and becomes a heartfelt tribute to their remarkable collaboration.

“Our fans asked us to work together because we are both from the same hometown. It was also our wish to work together as brothers to show unity. We decided to honor this request,” shared Big Zulu. This adding a personal touch to the narrative that underscores the series. Exploration of unity, collaboration, and shared identity.

If you haven’t caught the first two episodes, make sure to tune in to the remaining episodes of “Inkabi Zezwe: The Making of Ukhamba” on SABC1. This documentary promises to be a captivating journey through the musical and cultural landscape of Sjava and Big Zulu

The documentary promises an immersive and profound cinematic journey into the collaboration of these South African musical giants. Providing an intimate glimpse into the creation of their full-length album, Ukhamba, the series captures the essence of their music, the inspiration driving their artistry and the rich cultural tapestry that forms the foundation of their shared identity.

About “Inkabi Zezwe: The Making of Ukhamba”

The documentary is set against the breathtaking backdrop of Bergville. This is the birthplace, and home of both artists. The series ensures that their music resonates with the pure essence of the green hills that raised them. Also with the people who nurtured their artistic spirits.

Lacuna Creative’s expertly shot narrative delves into the unity of these two musical powerhouses. It celebrates the cultural richness that informs their work. The Ukhamba documentary becomes a compelling testament to the potency of collaboration. The enduring resonance of their music, and the beauty found in shared experiences.

Sjava’s soulful Afro-Soul and African Trap melodies intertwine seamlessly with Big Zulu’s vibrant Hip-Hop narratives. Together they reveal a harmonious blend of genres and life experiences. Their deeply rooted music reflects themes of love, hope, and family. This underpinned by a shared IsiZulu culture, creating a unique and intricate narrative.

Originally announced as a documentary chronicling the making of their debut album, Ukhamba, the series goes beyond the music. It is a heartfelt tribute to the remarkable collaboration between these two artists. Viewers are invited to embark on a journey that is not only evocative but also unforgettable.

Follow Inkabi Zezwe Online

Instagram / Facebook / Twitter / TikTok / YouTube