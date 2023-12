NBA YoungBoy and Gillie Da King had a heartfelt moment when the two sat down for the latest episode of Million Dollaz Worth of Game.

YoungBoy flipped the script on Gillie and wanted to check in on his mental state following the death of his son, inquiring how he feels about life. Gillie revealed life is “difficult.”

“I just lost my son, you know what I’m saying?” Gillie said. “I struggle every day, you know what I mean? My son was a year older than you.”

You can hear the full conversation below.