37
3
48
2
1
23
4
11
33
22
5
20
46
35
15
32
29
14
9
43
34
13
8
44
16
24
31
30
10
40
38
26
49
39
18
25

Chance the Rapper and His Wife Kirsten Announce Decision to ‘Part Ways’

148 1 minute read

Chance the Rapper is headed for a split. In a joint announcement on Instagram, Chance and his wife, Kirsten Corley Bennett, have announced their decision to “part ways.”

“After a period of seperation, the two of us have decided to part ways,” the statement reads. “We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. God has blessed us with two beautiful daughters who we will continue to raise together.

“We kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate this transition.”

Chance and Kirsten’s two daughters are 8-year-old Kensli Bennett and 4-year-old Marli Grace Bennett.






Source link

148 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Missy Elliot Defends Rap Duo Flyana Boss After Fans Criticize Their Creativity

Missy Elliot Defends Rap Duo Flyana Boss After Fans Criticize Their Creativity

Beenie Man’s ‘Happy Life’ And Nine New Songs

Beenie Man’s ‘Happy Life’ And Nine New Songs

Snoop Dogg Declines $100 Million OnlyFans Offer Out of Respect for Wife Shante Broadus

Snoop Dogg Declines $100 Million OnlyFans Offer Out of Respect for Wife Shante Broadus

The good news and the bad news: What the latest trade data tells us about Zimbabwe's exports

The good news and the bad news: What the latest trade data tells us about Zimbabwe’s exports

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo