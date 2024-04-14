11
Rick Ross Cuts “I’m On One” Short at Performance: ‘F*** That’

Rick Ross was on stage Saturday night and when his DJ que’d up “I’m on One,” he cut the record short as Drake sang the hook.

“F-ck that,” Ross said. “Let’s do some real n-gga sh-t.”

Then “BMF” began to play. You can see the moment below.

Rick Ross wasted no time. After Drake sent shots his way on “Push Ups,” Rozay responded with “Champagne Moments.”

The track, dropped off to DJ Akademiks for a premiere within two hours of Drake’s launch, raises accusations of plastic surgery and reveals why he unfollowed The Boy.

You can hear it all below.






