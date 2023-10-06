Matthew Mole drops 4th full-length album – Multi award-winning singer/songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer Matthew Mole drops his long-awaited 4th full-length album today. The album entitled ‘Wake Up, It’s Morning’.

Two years in the making, the album is the first full-length offering since his ground-breaking Award-winning Record of the Year, ‘Ghost’. Having always produced music with a positive message, ‘Wake Up, It’s Morning’ sees the artist continue on the trajectory of hope and possibility. He refers to the new album as “a collection of songs connected through the idea of finding the new compassions that come with each morning.”

Matthew has been teasing audiences for some time with single releases. Namely, ‘I’m With You’, ‘Good Things’ and ‘See Me Again.’

‘Wake Up, It’s Morning’ drops with a full 13-tracks of nu-folk, indie-pop and acoustic ballads. His signature Cape Town-infused accent and heartfelt messages have ability to cut to the heart of the song. Through simple, yet resonating lyrics, he remains cemented as one of South Africa’s most beloved stars.

Notoriously a lone wolf in the studio, ‘Wake Up, It’s Morning’ is the first album that sees Matthew co-producing with fellow peers. He also writes alongside respected members of the pop music world. Matthew regularly spreads his global wings through touring. Now, he has found comradery through musical collaborations too.

The first international single from the album, entitled ‘Always By My Side’ is his first major creative collab. Bringing in Ross Hamilton as a fellow songwriter and producer. The track is a strong introduction to the album linking back to the concept of new mornings. Providing grace and strength.

Another track that shares penmanship credit is ‘Say You’ll Be Mine.’ Bringing in Jonathan Quarmby, known for collabs with Lewis Capaldi, James Arthur and Tom Walker. All tracks on the album share a co-production credit with friend and peer Brendyn “Rusti” Rossouw.

The album opens with the energised ‘I’m With You’ and keeps a high-pace with tracks such as ‘Wake Up.’ ‘My Soul’ and ‘Never Felt Like This’ both welcome upbeat, traditional folk sounds. Never skimping on the much-loved electronic influence that occasionally throws a nod to the Eighties.

‘Enough’, ‘Goodbye’, ‘See Me Again’ and ‘Countryside’ introduce some melancholy. Without dipping the tempo, they complete a full-rounded body of mature and versatile work. Matthew is excited about the album’s evolution. “I think this might be the most diverse album I’ve ever released. It has a mix of original Matthew Mole elements and new, fresh musical ideas,” he states.

About Matthew Mole

11 years into his career, Matthew continues to grow and develop with every release, tour and live performance. On stage he leaves nothing behind. Playing live guitar, ukulele, synth, kick drum, and singing, he is known for electrifying festival headlining slots. He also performs intimate, busker-type acoustic sets while exploring the world.

With no bravado and a deep commitment to his fan base, Matthew is a working man’s musician. At the same time, a huge pop star to the youth. His previous EP’s, albums and accompanying videos have always shown 100% unique authenticity. Always remaining genuine to who he is as a person. As his star grows brighter, Matthew opens himself up to organic transformations. He remains true to his main inspirations. His love of music, his wife Jess and his fans.

Matthew Mole kicks off his South African tour in October. He will be travelling to Europe for the promotion of ‘Wake Up, It’s Morning’.’

Download/Stream ‘Wake Up, It’s Morning’ Here

Follow Matthew Mole Online

Instagram / TikTok / Facebook / Twitter