The South African Guide-Dogs Association presents Wear Your Shades Day!

Prepare to show your support whilst looking cool (and taking care of your eyes!) on National Wear Your Shades Day!

On 12th October, the South African Guide-Dogs Association are asking all South Africans to come together to wear their sunglasses with pride, spreading awareness about eye care and raising much needed funds to support the visually impaired individuals in our country.

#WearYourShades Day isn’t just about looking cool though; it’s a powerful initiative designed to put a spotlight on the importance of protecting our eyes from the sun’s harmful rays, advocating for comprehensive eye care, and championing the needs of visually impaired people. The campaign will harness the allure of sunglasses as a fashion accessory to convey its core messages:

Support the visually impaired

As the only accredited organisation in South Africa that provides vital daily life skills training, assistive devices and guide dogs for people living with visual impairment in South Africa, all at no cost to them, this campaign needs your support. Join the South African Guide-Dogs Association in championing a cause that truly matters – raising awareness about eye care and empowering those who are visually impaired.

Why “Wear Your Shades”

Besides for the aesthetic appeal and comfort, sunglasses are essential for maintaining optimal eye health by reducing the impact of UV radiation, glare, and light sensitivity. By wearing your shades on 12th October, you will show your support for people with visual impairment as well as create awareness on the topics of eye care.

By purchasing a R20 sticker, funds collected during this engaging campaign will be dedicated to enhancing the lives of visually impaired individuals through initiatives such as providing white canes, vital daily life skills training, and guide dog training.

“Many are unaware of the various types of visual impairments, and general eye care knowledge is lacking. The #WearYourShades Day campaign is our way of highlighting these critical issues while embracing the undeniable coolness of sunglasses, ” remarked Nadia Sands, Head of Marketing at the SA Guide-Dogs Association.

“We invite everyone to join us on October 12, flaunting their shades while raising awareness and essential funds. We rely solely on the support of the public to be able to provide these vital services to the people living with visual impairment in our country.”

#WearYourShades Day is a fun-filled campaign that allows anyone and everyone to participate in creating awareness and supporting a very worthy cause. For just R 20, you will change a life forever.

How it Works

When you rock your favourite shades, you’re not just making a fashion statement but a statement of freedom and independence. With every R20 sticker you purchase, you support the visually impaired community and help raise awareness for eye care. Your contribution will help provide vital support, training, and resources to those who are navigating life with visual impairments.

Get Your Sticker

Purchase your R20 sticker from the SA Guide-Dogs website.

Stickers are available at: www.guidedog.org.za

Wear Your Shades

On Wear Your Shades Day, proudly wear your sunglasses and share your commitment to eye care and support for the visually impaired.

Spread the Word

Amplify the message by sharing your photos, using the campaign hashtags, and inspiring others to join the cause. Prizes valued at over R 12 000 is up for grabs! Encourage your friends, family and other networks to also get involved and buy a sticker.

Event Details

Campaign Date: October 12, 2023

Sticker Cost: R20

Prizes: Over R 12 000 worth of prizes up for grabs

Funds Allocation: Supporting visually impaired individuals by providing assistive devices such as the white cane and qualified guide dogs.

Contact: Shiela Makhado

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 011 705 3512

Website: www.guidedog.org.za

