Lil Tjay Thinks Kanye West Can’t Be Canceled, Wants in on ‘Vultures 2’

Lil Tjay wants in on Vultures 2. TMZ caught up with the rapper at the airport and asked him about Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign’s album, fighting off being canceled.

“You only canceled if you cancel yourself and allow them to cancel you,” Lil Tjay said. “All they can do is block you out of their world and their world is limited to what they do.”

He then has a message to Ye: “Put me on that shit though.”

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign’s VULTURES 1 debuted at the top of the Billboard 200. According to Billboard, the first set of songs from the duo earned 148,000 equivalent album units in its first week.

Coming in at No. 2 was Usher’s Coming Home with 91,000 units in the same period.

In an exclusive statement to Complex, Ye simply said of the achievement: “It’s a beautiful time.”

In the tracking week ending Feb. 15, Vultures 1 garnered a total of 148,000 units. Within this figure, streaming equivalent album (SEA) units accounted for 129,000, translating to approximately 167.78 million on-demand official streams of the album’s songs. Album sales contributed 18,000 units, while track equivalent album (TEA) units amounted to 1,000.





