Diddy Hosts ‘Club Love’ Party with Ice Spice, Quavo, Yung Miami & More

Last night, the music industry icon Sean “Diddy” Combs, fresh off receiving the prestigious Global Icon Award at the MTV VMAs, hosted an unforgettable “Club Love” afterparty at The Ned.

The event was a glittering affair, attended by a constellation of stars, including A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Glorilla, Kaliii, Anuel AA, Teyana Taylor, Ice Spice, Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz, Cara Delevingne, Victor Cruz, Jim Jones, Darren Barnet, Chanel West Coast, Ambre, Maeta, Quavo, Kate Beckinsale, Jonathan Cheban, Wale, French Montana, Saweetie, Karrueche, Toosii, Mary J Blige, Giggs, Fabolous, Yung Miami, and many more.

Guests enjoyed a night of music, cocktails, and surprise performances. Diddy and King Combs took the stage to deliver electric renditions of songs from Diddy’s highly anticipated upcoming album, “The Love Album: Off the Grid.”

DeLeon Tequila and D’USSÉ Cognac cocktails flowed freely, adding to the festive atmosphere of the evening as everyone celebrated Diddy’s monumental achievement. The “Club Love” afterparty was undoubtedly a fitting tribute to the global music icon’s enduring legacy.





