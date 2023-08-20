‘Mooiste Meisie’, Angie Oeh Has Sadly Passed Away, Five Days After Shocking Lung Cancer Diagnosis

Angelique Eurika Greeff (aged 24), known as Afrikaans mumble rapper, Angie oeh, passed away on Saturday, 19 August at Life Wilgers Hospital in Pretoria. She was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer on Monday, 14 August.

“Ek is diagnoseer met Stage 4 long kanker. Ek is bang; ek’s so fokken bang. Nou is ek so siek ek moet iemand vra om vir my ŉ waterbottel aan te gee wat regs langs my staan. Ek’s net 24. Ek moet ŉ life changing operasie kry en ná dit 6 maande se chemo. Ek’t nie die emotional gemoed of die geld om dié te doen nie. As enige iemand my kan help met iets wat R200 000 + gaan kos, help my asb.” – Angie’s post on instagram last week

“It is very sad and very terrible to lose Angie at such a young age. Those whom have met her of have worked with her, will know how wonderful and special she was. We are not only losing a South African gem, but also a very special friend and partner. I’ve had one of the biggest and most fulfilling opportunities in my life working with her. Her creativity, work ethic, lovingness and sincerity was tangible. Her music will live on and she will never be forgotten.” Wynand Myburgh aka Valkie van Coke – Angie’s manager and friend.

Angie oeh managed to realise many of her dreams in her less than two year old career.

Photos by: Fanus Beetge



At the end of 2021 her debut single, Dis Jou Wyfie, went viral on TikTok and attracted the right kind of attention. By the end of 2022 she landed a coveted feature in a Jägermeister TV commercial, had her music synced in the Netflix series, Ludik, released two EPs and three music videos, had her music included in major playlists like Spotify’s GLOW Playlist and started playing large scale shows. She has collaborated with Jack Parow, Van Pletzen, Loufi, Biggy and producer, DJ Kay Faith.

Angie oeh refused to conform and demanded equality through her music.

Angie felt that this intro to a Neuerotica.com article captured her best:

“In a realm often dominated by conformity, Pretoria-born Angie oeh emerges as a fearless and unapologetic force, reshaping the landscape of Afrikaans music with her provocative mumble rap. With her unique blend of explicit lyrics, South African flavor, and unfiltered authenticity, Angie oeh fearlessly challenges societal norms and stereotypes. Breaking barriers as the only female Afrikaans mumble rap artist, she fearlessly embraces controversy, pushes the boundaries of expression, and amplifies marginalized voices, contributing to a more inclusive music industry. With each track, Angie oeh ignites conversations, demanding respect and paving the way for change, proving that her music is a force to be reckoned with.”

Photo by: Wayde Flowerday

Photo by: Johan Vividd



As I put together this press release, the tears are falling and my heart hurts – one of my most loved South African up coming artists has lost her fight without even getting the opportunity to fight!

I never saw this coming! We just found out she was ill! The money was raised for her treatment in less than 48 hours! How can she be gone!

As a mother of young adults this rips at my heart on such a personal level. Angie, my angel girl, you will be remembered, you will be missed. My mooiste meisie, Rest easy. 💜 ~ Summer