ULTRA South Africa Unveils Star-Studded Final Line Up. – ULTRA South Africa, the continent’s premier electronic dance music festival, recently announced that global superstars Skrillex, Steve Aoki, Afrojack, W&W and Vintage Culture will be headlining the 2024 festival. Major League DJZ and Shimza are shining bright as support acts.

Now, with a month and a half to go before the main event, the festival continues to bring South African fans the best electronic music as the final line-up and stages are announced.

South African hometown hero Kyle Watson and British DJ Melé have joined the bill for both Cape Town and Johannesburg, with Watson performing on the Main Stage and Melé on the RESISTANCE Stage.

In a bid to bring South African festival goers a diverse and high-quality experience, ULTRA South Africa is excited to announce the addition of Mzansi’s biggest names in dance music.

For Cape Town audiences, Dean Fuel, Mia and Timo ODV will be performing on the main stage while Dwson, Fka Mash, Jamiie, Leighton Moody B2B Cassiem Latief and Roz will perform on the RESISTANCE Stage.

In Johannesburg, ULTRA South Africa is excited to confirm that CINIMIN, Dean Fuel, DJ Zinhle and DJ Kent will be performing on the main stage. Blanka Mazimela, Da Capo B2B Kitty Amor, Jamiie, Shamiso, and Suraj B2B Euggy will be adding flair to the RESISTANCE Stage.

Johannesburg festival-goers will once again have the chance to revel in two specially-curated stages. The Smirnoff Storm Room and Club House! The unforgettable lineup on these stages features DBN Gogo, Kabza De Small, 2wobunnies, Kelvin Momo, Kooldrink, Lelowhatsgood, Musa Keys, Oscar Mbo, Sio, Thakzin, and Tyler ICU.

On the Club House Stage, Darque, Das Kapital, DJ Buhle, Jevan Binder, Kasango, Lazarusman, Naak, Roger Goode B2B Kyle Cassim, Timo ODV, Trancemicsoul, Tristan Urwin and Vimo will be live on the decks.

ULTRA South Africa 2024 will take place on Friday, March 1 in Cape Town at Hollywoodbets Kenilworth Racecourse. In Jozi, Saturday, March 2 at the Expo Centre at Nasrec.

Following the record-breaking attendance in 2023, ULTRA South Africa 2024 promises to uphold the renowned ULTRA Worldwide standard. Delivering top-tier electronic talent, cutting-edge technology, and grand-scale productions.

Tickets are on-sale now at Here. Tier 3 tickets are available for the Johannesburg event, starting at R1,095 for GA tickets, and R2,500 for VIP tickets. Limited tier 2 tickets are still available for Cape Town, starting at R895 for GA tickets and R2000 for VIP tickets. Ticket prices are all-inclusive with no hidden fees.

About Ultra South Africa

ULTRA South Africa is Africa’s largest electronic music festival. It is part of Ultra Music Festival’s worldwide expansion. Now present in twenty countries. ULTRA South Africa is a single day event taking place in two cities (Johannesburg and Cape Town). Having debuted in 2014, ULTRA South Africa is one of the longest standing world editions of the festival.

ULTRA South Africa 2023 (#UltraSA2024) proudly presented by Smirnoff Storm.

ULTRA Worldwide continues to cement its status as the most international music festival brand. Boasting active events on all six inhabited continents, including the flagship Ultra Music Festival in Miami. The global brand is heralded for delivering an unparalleled combination of top-tier electronic talent and large-scale productions.

