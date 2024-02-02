YK Osiris Unveils Emotional Ballad “Time Goes By” Reflecting Love and Redemption

Multi-platinum singer/songwriter YK Osiris makes a soul-stirring return with his latest single, “Time Goes By.” This emotionally charged track serves as a poignant reflection on love, regret, and the longing for a second chance.

In “Time Goes By,” YK Osiris delves deep into the complexities of emotions and vulnerability, using his heartfelt vocals to plea with a past lover for another opportunity at love. Produced by ChrsProd & Gabe Lucas, the accompanying visual powerfully conveys the pain of regret and the yearning for redemption.

Known for crafting soulful melodies and poignant lyrics, YK Osiris showcases his ability once again in this track. The song’s emotional depth and relatability are expected to resonate with both existing fans and new listeners. With a remarkable journey that began at a young age and a string of hit singles, including his debut album “The Golden Child,” YK Osiris continues to captivate audiences with his heartfelt vocals and emotionally charged storytelling.

“Time Goes By” is the latest addition to YK Osiris’s impressive discography, promising to make a lasting impact on listeners with its soulful narrative and musical artistry.





