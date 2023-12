Moneybagg Yo had to cut his Denver show short due to a medical emergency. The CMG rapper performed at Mission Ballroom on Sunday but only gave 30 minutes of a show.

Providing an update to fans, Moneybagg Yo was seen receiving treatment with wires strapped to his body. “Denver I apologize dat I had to shorten the show,” Moneybagg wrote. “Y’all just don’t know what I went through to make it happen tonight.