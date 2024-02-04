[WATCH] Drake Allegedly Shades Rihanna in Concert

Last year Canadian rapper Drake allegedly dissed Rihanna on the track, “Fear of Heights. Fans at his recent show claim Drake is still upset over that break-up. Over the weekend he performed at his show in Tampa, FL, and when his hit single with Rihanna played in the background, Drake told the crowd, “I don’t sing this song anymore. Y’all can sing it for me.”

On the controversial song released via his eighth studio album, “For All the Dogs,” on Friday, “Why they make it sound like I’m still hung up on you? / That could never be / Gyal can’t ruin me / Better him than me / Better it’s not me.”

He continues, apparently referencing Rihanna’s “Anti” album and its “Sex With Me” song, “I’m anti, I’m anti / Yeah, and the sex was average with you / Yeah, I’m anti ’cause I had it with you … / And I had way badder b***hes than you, TBH.”

Watch the video below.

After the rapper declared he wouldn’t sing the hit single he performed his verses.

Drake performs “Work” over the crowd in Tampa 🎶 (via TT: amscam01) pic.twitter.com/M62BJoX0ek — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) February 3, 2024





