Cardi B Announces New Single “Enough (Miami)” for This Friday

Cardi B has officially announced her next single. On social media, She revealed the cover for “Enough (Miami),” which will be released on Friday.
Cardi B announces her new single ‘Enough (Miami)’ out this Friday. pic.twitter.com/IvgfUHgYxN
— Pop Base (@PopBase) March 11, 2024
Last week, Cardi gave more than “Like What?” Hitting TikTok, Cardi previewed another new single, paired with an in-studio performance in some sweats and no makeup.
She raps:
“Me vs. you and you know who they pickin’
I can survive in the coldest conditions…
B–ches is washed, soapin’ the dishes
I apply pressure like boa constrictors
One b–ch, two b–ch, old b–ch, new b–ch, none of y’all not gonna do s–t
I’m in Miami I pull up on cruise ships.”
Just last week, the superstar rapper released a new freestyle and video, “Like What.” The single features a sample of Missy Elliott’s “She’s a Bitch.”
The video for the new banger brings a glamorous Cardi B in a bathing suit, with fur draped across her body.
Offset directs the video and teases more music to be released with a video closing “Stay Tuned” label.
You can dive into the video below.