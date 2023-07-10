10
38
37
43
21
34
20
33
13
26
50
30
3
8
15
23
35
7
29
49
5
45
14
9
40
46
25
47
1
32
2
31
16
18
48
28
44
22
24
39
4
11

Bad Bunny’s ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ Becomes Most Streamed Album in Spotify History

145 1 minute read

Bad Bunny’s album Un Verano Sin Ti is one of those legendary releases. The album has officially become the most streamed album in the history of Spotify.

Un Verano Sin Ti was released last May and featured bangers like “Tití Me Preguntó” and “Me Porto Bonito.”

Do you know what collaboration has the potential to break all the records? Travis Scott and Bad Bunny. Two of the biggest stars walking the planet have teamed for a single, and La Flame teased the track while at a club in Monaco.

Travis Scott is continuing to get fans ready for Utopia. Over the weekend, Scott was spotted in France wor






Source link

145 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Chipinge businesses lament prohibitive tariffs - Tell Zimbabwe

Chipinge businesses lament prohibitive tariffs – Tell Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Launches Learning Passport – Women’s Voce Zimbabwe

Prosper Chonzi

HEALTH experts warned that the third wave of COVID-19 has already hit the country

Sex Workers Demand Priority for Covid-19 Vaccine

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo