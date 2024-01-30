SZA Performs Exclusive Apple Music Live Show From Brooklyn

Grammy-award-winning music trendsetter and icon SZA is the next artist to take the stage for Apple Music Live — the live performance series that gives the biggest stars in music a platform to connect with audiences around the world.

The “S.O.S. Tour” marks SZA’s first-ever arena tour and earned the superstar endless praise. The Apple Music Live performance at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, New York will debut Wednesday, January, 31 at 7:00pm PST / 10:00pm EST exclusively on Apple Music at Apple TV+. Fans can also stream the Apple Music Live performance anytime on demand on both Apple Music and Apple TV+.

During the performance, SZA showcases her biggest hits and fan favorites including, “Kill Bill”, “Snooze”, “Seek & Destroy”, and “Nobody Gets Me”, plus selections from the critically acclaimed Ctrl: “Drew Barrymore”, “Broken Clocks”, “Love Galore” and more.

In an extensive career spanning conversation airing tomorrow on Apple Music 1, SZA sits down with Zane Lowe to reflect on the Apple Music Live performance and her record-breaking year, telling Zane, “I love connecting with people in the crowd when I feel like it’s really me and you right now. And I go eye to eye with so many people during this show, and it’s something about tour that it makes the love real, and tangible.” During the candid conversation, SZA also touches on navigating fame, her spiritual hygiene, overcoming anxiety, taking creative risks, and more. The full interview is available on Apple Music 1 now at

“SZA was one the most streamed artists of 2023 with only her second full length album, we are elated to finally bring her S.O.S Tour to Apple Music Live,” said Apple Music’s Global Head of Hip Hop and R&B Ebro Darden. “The show is, of course, incredible just like her music, her songwriting and her desire to give us, the fans, so much amazing content. Here’s to an even more successful 2024 for her. Thank You SZA!”

Over the past year, streams for SZA’s music has nearly quadrupled on Apple Music worldwide increasing 280% as she smashed a number of all-time records with her sophomore album SOS. Upon the release of the album, SZA broke the record for the R&B artist with the most simultaneous entries on the Global Daily Top 100, with 26 songs reaching the chart in one day. Breakout single, ”Kill Bill” spent 28 days at No. 1 on the Global Daily Top 100, her longest run at No. 1 in the chart’s history. All told the song reached No. 1 in 37 countries worldwide. Additionally, “Kill Bill” finished at No. 3 on Apple Music’s Top 100 2023: Global chart. With single “Snooze” at No. 5, she became the first R&B artist in the year-end chart history to have two songs in the top five of the year-end global songs chart. SOS was the second biggest album of 2023 on Apple Music worldwide, and the No. 1 R&B album of the year.

Over the past two years, “SZA Essentials” has been one of the fastest-growing R&B playlists on Apple Music, with a 203% increase in streams worldwide. SZA has launched 12 songs to the top 10 of Apple Music’s Global Daily Top 100. She is among the top 50 artists of all time on Apple Music worldwide.





