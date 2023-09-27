CKay Commemorates Anniversary of Sad Romance Debut : Emo-Afrobeats sensation CKay recently commemorated a one-year anniversary of his debut ‘Sad Romance’. This, with an acoustic performance of ‘Capture My Soul’, initially assisted by Joeboy.

This Milestone celebration comes as Ralph Lauren also just announced the launch of their new Polo Oud. The fragrance, also backed by a campaign starring Ckay.

Ckay shared a new campaign image on his social media sharing the news! Becoming the first African artist to be the face of a Ralph Lauren fragrance. Letting fans in on this, his new journey of luxury and style.

This campaign demonstrates Ckay’s broad appeal and resonance around the world. His affiliation with Polo Oud exemplifies the company’s dedication to diversity. This, by linking cultures through the aromatic language.

Sad Romance marked a significant milestone in CKay’s career.

Releasing EPs, namely, ‘Who The F**k is CKay’ and ‘CKay The First.’ In addition, mega-hits ‘Boyfriend,’ ‘love nwantiti’ and ‘Emiliana’. This allowed the Nigerian superstar the space to work on a full-length project. Ckay has given and received mad love in his dreamy, introspective soundscape.

The eleven track album includes ‘You’, ‘Mmadu’ and ‘Come close’ with Ayra Starr. ‘WATAWI’ tapping in Davido, Focalistic, and Abidoza. ‘Samson and Delilah’ features singer Mayra Andrade and ‘Lose you’ assisted by songstress Ronisia.

In addition, CKay released a Sad Romance Remix Pack. This included remixes of ‘By Now’ and ‘Emiliana’. Produced by DJs OG Sterling x Arieenati with DJ Yo! and AX’EL.

In June this year, the singer-songwriter unveiled the deluxe version of Sad Romance. This included ‘HALLELUJAH’ with Blaqbonez.

Already, it has spawned over 26 million streams. The official music video is fast approaching 5 million views on YouTube. The album includes ‘NNEKA’ assisted by Tekno, ‘Nwayi’, and ‘Capture my soul’.

With the drop of ‘Capture My Soul’ acoustic performance, CKay crystallizes his Emo-Afrobeats which his fans have long enjoyed. The singer takes center stage. Positioned behind an upright piano with a ballerina dancing next to him. Showcasing a seamless interplay between music and dance.

