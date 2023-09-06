Jamie Foxx Holds Hands with His Bae During Cabo Getaway

It’s good to see Jamie Foxx out enjoying his best life. The Academy Award-winning actor was spotted in Cabo with his girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp, enjoying a baecation.

Foxx was spotted in a matching graphic black jacket and joggers. A wide-brimmed hat and white sneakers completed the fit. You can see looks from his getaway below.

Previously, Jamie Foxx shared another update on his health. Sharing a collection of photos in a white tee, with a knit bucket and holding red crocs, Foxx let fans know -he was in an “unexpected dark journey.”

“You’re lookin at a man who is thankful… finally startin to feel like myself… it’s been an unexpected dark journey… but I can see the light…,” Foxx wrote. “I’m thankful to everyone that reached out and sent well wishes and prayers… I have a lot of people to thank… u just don’t know how much it meant… I will be thanking all of you personally… and if you didn’t know… GOD IS GOOD… all day every day…”

Jamie Foxx is back to work, shooting commercials in Vegas and having fun with his friends. Pulling up on Breyon Prescott, Foxx hopped behind a gold drum machine to deliver the beat for his own freestyle about being in Miami, feeling like Uncle Luke.

Prescott delivered a caption to the video: “THIS IS HOW WE HAVE MADE SO MANY #1 HITS TOGETHER. “MILLIONS OF RECORDS SOLD !!! MY BROTHER @iamjamiefoxx IS TRULY THE MOST GIFTED INDIVIDUAL THAT I HAVE EVER WORKED WITH, SO BLESSED TO HAVE HIM BACK !!! THE BEST PART ABOUT HIM IS HE HAS ALWAYS TRUSTED ME !!!”





