WATCH: Bryson Tiller Delivers “Whatever She Wants” Video

Bryson Tiller marks his triumphant comeback to the music scene with the official release of his latest single and its accompanying music video, “Whatever She Wants,” via Trapsoul/RCA Records. Originally featured on Bryson’s mixtape Slum Tiller Volume 2, the track’s overwhelmingly positive reception from fans has prompted its official release.

In “Whatever She Wants,” Bryson Tiller demonstrates his artistic evolution, showcasing growth and maturity. The decision to release the single on a Tuesday as part of his Tiller Tuesday series reflects his commitment to connecting with his audience authentically.

Crafted by Bryson Tiller and Chris Mcoy, the visually stunning music video unfolds a captivating narrative set against Miami’s vibrant nightlife and unique strip club culture. From luxury shopping to a lively night at the strip club, the video portrays Bryson’s experiences and newfound perspectives since his last project.

Bryson Tiller explains, “I didn’t want this song or the visuals to be anything like what I’ve put out before. I was inspired by Miami’s nightlife and the strip club culture for this video — a different side of me that I didn’t know existed until I experienced this particular scene.”





