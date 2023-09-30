Track of the Week: Big Trip’s “Descendant”





From baseball star to rapper, Big Trip is here to prove why he’s a force to be reckoned with in the music industry. Raised in Westchester County, New York, but now based in Tennessee, the rising star was involved in a near-fatal accident that left him in a coma, which caused a halt to his sports career. Thankfully, music would be his saving grace.

Now, Big Trip returns with his newest banger titled “Descendant,” produced by Billboard chart-topping producer TwoFive. The record serves as the follow-up to his last release, “Just Bein Honest,” holding fans over until the release of his forthcoming album.

Speaking on the record, Big Trip states, “‘DESCENDANT’ was inspired by the beat initially, which brought forth a war-like adrenaline rush when I heard it. I decided to channel that energy into the flow and lyrics.

He adds, “I want fans to reflect on their own name, and what they have done to represent it. Me being the only boy out of my siblings, I don’t take my last name lightly. As a man, I do everything in my power to make sure it is respected forever. It is my duty.”

Big Trip classifies his sound as “powerful, motivational hustler music,” and that’s exactly what you get from hearing “Descendant.”

