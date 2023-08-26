New Law Course At Georgia State University College Of Law Covers Rick Ross’ Legal Troubles

Georgia State University College of Law is offering a new law course on Florida rapper Rick Ross.

According to reports, the course, titled “The Legal Life of Rick Ross,” is the latest installment of the “Legal Life of…” curriculum that analyzes public figures and their run-ins with the law. The course will focus on Ross’ criminal history dating back to his teenage years.

The course is designed to train future lawyers who are considering careers as defense attorneys representing public figures.

According to several reports, Ross was arrested in Florida, Mississippi, North Carolina, and Georgia on drug possession, kidnapping and assault, and weapons charges.

He has also been sued in multiple jurisdictions that will be covered during the law course.

In June 2010 former drug kingpin “Freeway” Ricky Ross sued the rapper in California for profiting off his name.

Ross said of the lawsuit at the time, “It’s like owning a restaurant, you’re gonna have a few slip and falls. You get lawsuits, you deal with them, and get them out your way … sometimes you lose.”

On December 30, 2013, the court ruled in favor of the rapper, allowing him to keep the name Rick Ross.

In 2011, rapper Teflon Don filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Ross for using his name in an album title.

