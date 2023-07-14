Singer-Songwriter Thembi Mona Releases Debut AmaPiano Love Song Titled ‘Loving You’

Talented South African artist, Thembi Mona, is ready to captivate music lovers with the release of her latest single, “Loving You.” Produced in collaboration with Tee Jay, PlayNevig and JonTy, this vibrant AmaPiano track is now available on all major digital stores

“Loving You” showcases Thembi Mona‘s unique musical style, blending Xhosa and English lyrics seamlessly to create a powerful and uplifting composition. With its infectious melodies and energetic rhythms, the song is sure to leave a lasting impression on listeners.

Thembi Mona‘s heartfelt lyrics express deep affection and devotion towards a significant other. Through metaphors of sunshine and sunrise, they illustrate the profound impact their beloved has on their life. The track is a celebration of love and the essential role that their partner plays in bringing light and happiness into each day.

The collaboration with producers Tee Jay, PlayNevig and JonTy further enhances the musical experience of “Loving You.” Known for their exceptional skills in crafting AmaPiano beats, their contribution to the track adds depth and richness, creating a perfect sonic backdrop for Thembi Mona‘s heartfelt vocals. With its uplifting message and infectious sound, “Loving You” promises to resonate with fans of AmaPiano and beyond. Thembi Mona‘s soulful delivery, combined with the expert production of Tee Jay, PlayNevig and JonTy, ensures an immersive and enjoyable listening experience.

Following her successful feature on Cairo CPT’s track “Sobonana Phambili”, fans of Thembi Mona and AmaPiano enthusiasts can get “Loving You” today! The single is available for streaming and download on all major digital platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Deezer. Don’t miss out on this this highly anticipated AmaPiano track and immerse yourself in the beauty of the heartfelt lyrics, vibrant melodies, and infectious rhythms.

