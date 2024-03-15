Celebrities Who Were Shot – And Survived

John Travolta‘s late wife, Kelly Preston, had troubles when she was still engaged to Charlie Sheen. In 1989, the former couple called it quits after a gunshot incident changed the course of their relationship.

Reports claimed Sheen shot Preston, but both denied the speculation. The Sky High star told TMZ in 2011 that what happened was an accident. Sheen shared similar statements in his interview, detailing how it became a freak event.

“I was downstairs early in the morning making coffee and I thought she was still asleep upstairs,” Sheen said during his My Violent Torpedo of Truth Tour. “And I heard a f—— gunshot go off. I thought, ‘She did it, she finally f—— did it. She killed herself and they’re going to f—— blame me.'”

He continued, “She explained to me that when she lifted my pants off the scale in the bathroom…the tiny revolver I used to carry…it fell out of the back jeans pocket and hit the floor and shot a bullet right between her legs. So she got hit with shrapnel from the toilet bowl.”

Preston ultimately died in July 2020 after her battle against breast cancer.