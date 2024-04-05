Lil Yachty’s Concrete Boys Drop Debut Album ‘It’s Us Vol. 1’ with Karrahbooo’s ‘Where Yo Daddy’ Video

The highly anticipated debut compilation album It’s Us Vol. 1 from the culture-shifting supergroup Concrete Boys has officially hit the airwaves. Released via Concrete Rekordz/Quality Control Music, the project marks a significant milestone for the group, which includes members Lil Yachty, Karrahbooo, Dc2trill, Draft Day, and Camo!.

Accompanying the album release is a brand-new music video for the focus track, Karrahbooo’s “Where Yo Daddy,” adding visual flair to the group’s sonic offerings. Cementing their status in the rap world, Concrete Boys have been making waves with fan favorites like “MO JAMS,” “FAMILY BUSINESS,” “MY LIFE,” and “LOVE LANGUAGE,” leading up to the release of their debut full-length project.

Helmed by the creative genius Lil Yachty, “It’s Us Vol. 1” comprises 16 tracks that blend classic rap’s sonic elements with today’s youth’s contemporary energy. From soulful rap vibes to cloudy southern trap beats, the album promises to lay the groundwork for a new era in the rap game.

With Lil Yachty at the helm, the Concrete Boys are set to redefine the hip-hop landscape, offering listeners a diverse and dynamic musical experience that reflects the essence of modern rap culture.





