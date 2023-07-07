Genre Defying Cash of Hearts Releases Highly Anticipated Third Studio Album ‘Rose Petals’

Introducing ‘Rose Petals‘, the highly Anticipated Third studio Album, out today from genre defying artist, Cash of Hearts! The Album offers the listener an Unforgettable Musical Journey as the East Rand based singer fuses a unique blend of R&B melodies, captivating hip-hop flows, and dynamic beats. His latest offering promises to deliver an unforgettable musical listening experience.

Having already made waves with his previous albums, ‘Serotonin (The Forever Edition)’ and ‘Riley (The Forever Edition)’, Cash of Hearts has established himself as an extraordinary artist who defies categorization. While comfortable in hip-hop and smooth in R&B, Cash possesses the remarkable ability to traverse various genres, including pop, afro beats, and hybrid amapiano.

‘Rose Petals’ is a 12-track concept album produced by the talented Zac Nkosi. Drawing inspiration from the beauty of a rose, the album delves into the juxtaposition between the exquisite petals and the thorny stem, symbolizing the inherent beauty that can emerge from chaos. Conceived during a tumultuous period in Cash of Hearts‘ life, the album encapsulates his personal journey, showcasing his vulnerability, resilience, and artistic growth.

Sonically, ‘Rose Petals’ explores Cash of Hearts‘ more introspective side with tracks like ‘Only fan‘, ‘Gotta Go‘ and ‘Closure‘, where he bares his soul and reveals his deepest emotions. In contrast, tracks such as ‘Ain’t Tryna Be Broke‘, ‘Baddest‘ and ‘Kong Knights‘ display a more assertive and fierce side of the artist. This complete blend of vulnerable introspection and raw energy creates a captivating sonic experience that appeals to both purists and avid hip-hop enthusiasts.

‘Rose Petals’ represents Cash of Hearts‘ R&B debut, intertwining poetic lyrics and rap foundations into a mesmerizing collection of songs. Paying homage to the rich musical heritage of Johannesburg’s East Rand, this album showcases Cash’s artistry and establishes him as a trailblazer in the music industry.

With his previous single, ‘Hennessy’ already amassing over 103k streams on Spotify, the anticipation for ‘Rose Petals’ continues to grow among music lovers and industry professionals alike.

Cash of Hearts invites you to embark on this remarkable musical journey as he invites listeners to experience the beauty within the madness. Prepare to be captivated by the artistry, emotion, and sheer talent that is showcased in every track of ‘Rose Petals’.

Download/Stream ‘Rose Petals‘ HERE

Watch the video for ‘So Good’ Below

Follow Cash Of Hearts Online

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram