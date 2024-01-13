Celebrities & Singers Who Died in the First Week of 2024

Source: MEGA Some died of natural causes, while others suffered health issues or dreaded accidents. Jan. 13 2024, Published 4:30 a.m. ET

Harry Johnson – January 2, 2024

In a statement to Deadline, Harry Johnson‘s wife, Christiane, confirmed the actor’s passing at the age of 81. Harry, who starred in the original Battlestar Galactica and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, reportedly died in Los Angeles following a long illness.

Glynis Johns – January 4, 2024

Source: MEGA Glynis Johns sang ‘Send in the Clowns,’ which became an anthem to some of her fans.

Glynis Johns died of natural causes at an assisted living home in Los Angeles, Calif., her manager Mitch Clem confirmed. She was 100. “Glynis powered her way through life with intelligence, wit, and a love for performance, affecting millions of lives,” Clem said in a statement. “She entered my life early in my career and set a very high bar on how to navigate this industry with grace, class, and truth. Your own truth. Her light shined very brightly for 100 years.” Clem continued, “Today is a somber day for Hollywood. Not only do we mourn the passing of our dear Glynis, but we mourn the end of the golden age of Hollywood.”

David Soul – January 4, 2024

Source: MEGA David Soul was best known for his role in the crime-solving series, ‘Starsky & Hutch.’

Don’t Give Up on Us singer and The Best Days of My Life star David Soul died on Thursday, January 4, right after his “valiant battle for life in the loving company of family” in London, England. His wife of 13 years, Helen Snell, and his representatives confirmed his passing in a statement to media outlets, calling him a “beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother.” “He shared many extraordinary gifts in the world as actor, singer, storyteller, creative artist and dear friend,” the announcement read. “His smile, laughter and passion for life will be remembered by the many whose lives he has touched.”

Christian Oliver – January 4, 2024

Source: MEGA Christian Oliver’s last project was ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.’

At 12:11 PM on January 4, Christian Oliver and her two young daughters boarded a plane at the J.F. Mitchell Airport to fly to St. Lucia, which crashed one nautical mile west of Petit Nevis, a Caribbean island. The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force confirmed that the Sense8 actor and her children were the only passengers aboard the plane at the time of the crash. Pilot Robert Sachs also died. “Moments after taking off, the aircraft experienced difficulties and plummeted into the ocean,” the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force said in a statement. “Fishermen and divers from Paget Farm went to the scene of the incident in their boats to render assistance. The SVG Coast Guard was informed and quickly traveled to Paget Farm, Bequia, to lead in the rescue efforts.” The Coast Guard recovered the bodies of the victims, who were pronounced dead by a medical official. Post-mortem examinations were done at the Kingston Mortuary to determine the exact causes of death.

Del Palmer – January 5, 2024

Del Palmer, Kate Bush‘s longtime collaborator, has died at the age of 71. His bereaved family said he passed away while surrounded by his loved ones. “Del had dealt with health issues over the last few years and the announcement came today on social media from his niece, Debbii Louise Palmer on behalf of Del’s family,” Bush’s news website said.

Sarah Rice – January 6, 2024

Source: MEGA Sarah Rice starred in Broadway’s first ‘Sweeney Todd.’

Sarah Rice‘s friend and performer Rebecca Caine delivered the heartbreaking news about the 68-year-old star’s death following her battle with cancer. “May you be greeted by every animal you ever loved on the other side and may green finch and linnet birds sing you to your rest,” part of the message read.

Gene Deer – January 6, 2024