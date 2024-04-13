TDE’s Rising Star Ray Vaughn Delivers Single “Blasphemy”

Ray Vaughn, the latest sensation from Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE), continues to set the music scene ablaze with his latest single, “Blasphemy.” Produced by a powerhouse trio including Boi 1da, OZ, and SMPLGTWY, the track showcases Vaughn’s distinctive wordplay and boasts an infectious hook, “F**k up the forecast!”

Following his collaboration with Pusha T in February, Vaughn’s newest offering reinforces his rising prominence in the industry. Despite its explicit nature, the hook fosters an engaging dynamic between the artist and his audience, promising to ignite every corner it touches.

Accompanied by a visually stunning video shot partly in an LA church and on the city’s outskirts, Vaughn and his crew proudly brandish the TDE flag, reinforcing their allegiance to the label. “Newborn tiger, earnin’ my stripes!” exclaims Vaughn, embodying the bold spirit of his music.





