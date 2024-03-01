Tian Nienaber captivates with ‘Knip die Tou‘. – Delving into the complexities of relationships, the song resonates deeply as Nienaber shares personal experiences of feeling trapped in cycles of futile efforts to mend broken connections.

This poignant narrative reflects on the realization that sometimes the most courageous act is to let go. Through his evocative lyrics and emotive melodies, Nienaber offers solace and insight to those navigating similar struggles. Prepare to be moved and enlightened by ‘Knip die Tou’ as testament to Nienaber’s artistry and emotional depth.

Tian Nienaber Commentary

Tian Nienaber shares that “Knip die Tou’ (‘Cut the Cord’) deals with relationships where you just keep trying, even when things seem not to work out.

” I’ve been in a few relationships in the past where we would argue, break up, and then get back together. It seems like I’m trapped in a cycle where I keep encountering the same problems while trying to fix things that are obviously broken. It was something I struggled with for a while, trying to come to a conclusion of sorts. I’ve always had the belief that something must work out. The classic “Love is enough” mindset. Unfortunately, that’s not always the case.

Sometimes relationships aren’t meant to last, and since you can’t address the issue, it’s best to break up rather than further damage your relationship. Expanding it beyond what’s necessary ultimately causes more harm than good for all parties involved.”

About Tian Nienaber

Tian Nienaber is a South African indie alternative singer-songwriter who embarked on his musical journey in the industry at the age of 17, initially working as a sound engineer and rigger. Over the course of the first six years of his career, Tian dedicated himself to the road, accompanying numerous artists and contributing to various significant festivals.

This period allowed him to immerse himself in the intricacies of the industry while forging invaluable relationships. Tian’s passion for music, ignited at the age of 12 when he began playing guitar and writing songs, naturally led him to pursue a career as a performing artist, transitioning from behind-the-scenes work to the forefront of the music scene.

Tian’s Achievements over the past seven years

Over seven years, Tian has established himself as a prominent figure in the indie alternative genre. He has showcased his distinctive musical style on various platforms. Tian graced the stages of renowned festivals such as ‘Alternatief Is Groot,’ ‘Zeegunst,’ and ‘STRAB,’ captivating his audiences.

Additionally, Tian has had the honour of sharing the stage with esteemed South African artists. This includes Francois van Coke, Fokofpolisiekar, and Die Heuwels Fantasties. His talent has not gone unnoticed on television, with appearances on shows like ‘Die Groot Ontbyt’ (Kyknet) and ‘Doodgewone Jo’ with Jo Black (Via / DSTV).

In 2021, Tian made waves with the release of his debut single and accompanying video, ‘Hurting Love,’ produced by Peach Van Pletzen at ‘Planet Awesome.’ The song garnered widespread acclaim, achieving chart success in South Africa and Australia, and earning Tian the prestigious Banger Music Award for ‘Best Solo Artist 2021’ in the United States.

Tian followed up in 2022 with his sophomore single, ‘Soldier On,’ further solidifying his position in the music scene. In 2023, he ventured into Afrikaans music. This, with the release of ‘Hemel Se Deur’ (‘Heaven’s Door’). The song enjoyed chart success on various radio stations.

As he embarks on 2024, Tian is gearing up for the release of his second Afrikaans single and video, ‘Knip die Tou,’ (‘Cut the Cord’) poised to continue his upward trajectory in the industry.

