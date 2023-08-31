Kim Kardashian’s Team Shuts Down Report She Cared About Ye’s Exposed Butt in Italy

Kanye West makes headlines weekly for some wild behavior. Most recently, an NSFW picture caught him with his butt out in a compromising position on a boat. TMZ caught up with Kim Kardashian’s team, who stated she could care less.

According to a source, Kim only cares about co-parenting with Ye, contrasting previous reports that she was upset by the images that surfaced from Italy.

Kanye West was caught with his pants down, literally. Paparazzi in Italy caught Ye with his pants down during a boat ride. Page Six Notes Ye’s butt was exposed to those close, with both quickly escaping once they reached the dock.

Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori, turned heads in Italy as her beige bodysuit was quite revealing. The outfit has area residents asking for authorities to punish the model.

According to The Daily Mail, the bodysuit was so revealing that Censori would have to cover her nipples with a crossbody bag. The Italian Constitutional Court could fine Censori from $5,000 to $10,000 USD for her exposure in a place that minors could occupy. Censori was braless in the bodysuit.





