Tone Trump Celebrates New LP Release, Distribution Partnership With Jim Jones’ Vamplife Records

Tone Trump, the award-winning rapper, actor, and entrepreneur, is set to make a powerful impact with his upcoming album release, Still Striving, under his newly established private label, “Militant Discipline Fearless LLC.” The album is scheduled to hit major streaming platforms on August 1, 2023. It is poised to not only captivate audiences with its stellar lineup of features but also make a significant difference in the lives of the less fortunate.

Executive produced by the multi-platinum and Grammy award-winner Kevin Gates, Still

Striving promises to be a ground-breaking musical experience. The album features an

impressive lineup of guest appearances, with notable artists such as CeeLo Green, Freeway, J.

Stone, Aalim the Dream, and many more lending their unique styles and talents. Additionally,

Tone Trump is proud to announce a ground-breaking distribution partnership with platinum

award-winning recording artist Jim Jones and his company, Vampire Life Records. The

collaborations, combined with Tone Trump’s lyrical prowess, result in an album that transcends

boundaries and delivers a powerful message to listeners worldwide.

5-<me Grammy winner and feature-producer on Still Striving, CeeLo Green, speaks admirably

of Tone Trump and his philanthropic endeavors, “My Ahki Tone Trump is an honorable man. Consistency of character is shown and proven throughout his bodies of work musically and

philanthropic efforts at home and abroad. A rare breed of brotherhood and camaraderie

between him and I. May Allah grant him more than enough mercy on his con<nued and

purposeful journey… Inshallah.”

In anticipation of the new album release, Tone Trump has already released a new website,

www.bigmddf.com. The site offers fresh new merchandise, music, and the full TOP AHK lifestyle. Stay

updated by following him on social media platforms, including Instagram, Twitter, and

Facebook.





