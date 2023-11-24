From Jennifer Lopez To Dana Tran

In 1994, Diddy found love again when he struck up a romance with Kim Porter following her relationship with Al B. Sure. They continued to have an on-again, off-again relationship for years until their first child, Christian, arrived on April 1, 1998.

While pregnant with their twins — D’Lila Star and Jessie James — in 2006, she discovered that the I’ll Be Missing You rapper was also expecting his child with her friend Sarah Chapman. She told Essence that she felt he betrayed her and regretted how she learned about it.

“I would have preferred to find out from him because that’s a man,” she said. “I know it’s hard for anyone to say to their significant other, ‘I’ve gotten into some s— and I got a baby on the way.’ But men do get caught up in things; I’m not naive to that.”

Porter continued, “Still, there’s a right and a wrong way to handle it. Because, most of all, we were friends. Even if I couldn’t have understood it as a woman, I would have understood it as a friend.”

They broke up for good in July 2007 and remained friends until she died in 2018.