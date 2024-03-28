Lil Yachty Launches Concrete Rekordz in Partnership with Quality Control/HYBE

Hip-hop sensation Lil Yachty unveils his latest venture, Concrete Rekordz, in collaboration with Quality Control Music/HYBE. The announcement coincides with the release of the music video “Family Business” by Concrete Boys’ Karrahbooo and Camo!.

Concrete Rekordz will serve as the home for Concrete Boys, comprising Lil Yachty, Karrahbooo, DC2TRILL, Draft Day, and Camo!. Their debut compilation album, “It’s Us Volume 1,” is slated for release on April 5th.

Introduced during Lil Yachty’s The Field Trip Tour, Concrete Boys gained rapid traction with their single “MO JAMS,” amassing over 2 million views on YouTube. With Lil Yachty’s guidance, the group is poised to make waves as culture shifters in the music industry.

Beyond his rap career, Lil Yachty assumes the role of record label executive with Concrete Rekordz, further contributing to the growth of Quality Control Music/HYBE. With their combined efforts, the label aims to continue shaping the future of hip-hop and beyond.

Speaking on the collaboration, Quality Control Music COO and co-founder Kevin “Coach K” Lee said, “Yachty has always had profound vision since the day we met and to see him take his curatorial magic and expand it to discover and enhance other artists is exciting to me.”

Label CEO and co-founder Pierre “P” Thomas also adds, “I’m excited to see Yachty step into the role of executive alongside being one of the most formidable creatives in the world with such an eye for talent. Karrahbooo is a star and they are all going to be the new wave of cool that can bring something different to the culture that is so badly needed.”

