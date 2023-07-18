Adekunle Gold Announces New Album ‘Tequila Ever After’

Nigerian singer-songwriter Adekunle Gold announces his debut for Def Jam Recordings, ‘Tequila Ever After’, which is set to arrive later this month on July 27th. To coincide with the announcement, he is also sharing his new single ‘Ogaranya’ along with a music video directed by Director K with PriorGold Pictures. The 18-track album features production from frequent collaborator Kel-P, Nigerian singer Zinoleesky, and just earlier this week Gold also teased a collaboration with Texas superstar Khalid.

Tequila Ever After is a love letter to the sounds of Africa that have recently taken the world by storm. It is also a showcase for Gold’s growth and experience as the singer notes he has developed as an artist and human in the last few years since his last release.

Speaking to that evolution, he shares “I’m not the Adekunle Gold who released my first album in 2016. I have a lot more confidence now.” Integrating the South African genre of Amapiano, classic R&B, and a complex mix of Nigerian and American rhythms, Gold cements himself as one of Africa’s most essential contemporary musicians.

The album announcement and new single come on the heels of Gold’s recent announcement of his North American tour, which launches this September. This 17-date tour kicks off on Friday, September 22nd at the House of Blues in Dallas, Texas, and includes stops in Atlanta, GA, Brooklyn, NY, Chicago, IL, Las Vegas, NV, Los Angeles, CA, Montreal, QC and more. Produced by Live Nation and Duke Concept, tickets are now available for sale via Tequilaeverafter.com/tour.

Download/Stream ‘Tio Tequila‘ HERE

Pre-order ‘Tequila Ever After’ HERE and stay tuned for more from Adekunle Gold soon.

Source: Universal Music Africa