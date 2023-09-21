44
Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Ordered to House Arrest After Threatening Offset

150 1 minute read

Beef and shots between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj are normal. Both of their husbands getting into it is a new wrinkle. Last week, Kenneth Petty threatened Offset on social media. Unfortunately for him, that threat has led to legal trouble.

According to famed court reporter Meghann Cuniff, Petty has been ordered to 120 days of house arrest by a federal judge in Los Angeles for his threats.

“Mr. Petty was recorded on video making threatening remarks towards a specific individual while in the company of someone with a criminal record,” the order reads. “This recent violation conduct raises concerns over Mr. Petty’s willingness to comply with the Court’s orders.”

Last week, Nicki Minaj was enjoying family time after a successful night hosting the MTV VMAs. Hitting Instagram, Minaj posted an image of herself with her son, Papa Bear, and husband, Kenneth Petty.

Nicki Minaj pulled double duty at the 2023 MTV VMAs. Not only did she serve as the show’s host, Minaj performed “Last Time I Saw You” from her forthcoming Pink Friday 2 album.






