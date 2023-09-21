Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Ordered to House Arrest After Threatening Offset

Beef and shots between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj are normal. Both of their husbands getting into it is a new wrinkle. Last week, Kenneth Petty threatened Offset on social media. Unfortunately for him, that threat has led to legal trouble.

According to famed court reporter Meghann Cuniff, Petty has been ordered to 120 days of house arrest by a federal judge in Los Angeles for his threats.

“Mr. Petty was recorded on video making threatening remarks towards a specific individual while in the company of someone with a criminal record,” the order reads. “This recent violation conduct raises concerns over Mr. Petty’s willingness to comply with the Court’s orders.”

Thanks to everyone who @’d me on this tonight. You all are an amazing case alert system. For background, U.S. District Judge Michael Fitzgerald in July 2022 sentenced Petty to three years probation for failing to register as a sex offender. https://t.co/HoORyUYyNR — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) September 21, 2023

