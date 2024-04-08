Big Tigger Inspires Aspiring Teen DJ at Disney Dreamers Academy

Legendary Rap City host and Atlanta DJ Big Tigger made dreams come true at this year’s Disney Dreamers Academy held at Walt Disney World Resort. During the event, 16-year-old aspiring DJ Kyla Marie Griffith from Laurelton, NY, had an unforgettable mentoring moment with Big Tigger himself.

Griffith, who dreams o f becoming a DJ, was given a private meet & greet with Big Tigger, who not only shared his wisdom but also extended a special invitation. The well-seasoned DJ who has appeared on countless stations invited Griffith to assist him in deejaying the event’s final party that night, creating a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the young dreamer.

Griffith is among the 100 teens selected from across the United States to participate in the Disney Dreamers Academy, an initiative that provides them with an all-expense-paid trip to Walt Disney World. The program aims to introduce these young individuals to a range of new opportunities, offering sessions focused on teaching valuable life tools, leadership skills, hands on laboratory projects, and networking strategies.

Through this impactful program, Griffith and her fellow Disney Dreamers are empowered to pursue their dreams and unlock their full potential. Big Tigger’s mentorship exemplifies the spirit of the Disney Dreamers Academy, where dreams are nurtured and aspirations are realized.

CLICK HERE for more info about the Disney Dreamers Academy.





