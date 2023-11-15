ULTRA South Africa Unveils Stacked Phase 1 Lineup for 9th edition.

The continent’s premier electronic dance music festival, has unveiled the star-studded Phase 1 lineup for its 2024 edition. ULTRA South Africa 2024 will take place on Friday, March 1 in Cape Town at Hollywoodbets Kenilworth Racecourse, and Saturday, March 2 in Johannesburg at the Expo Centre at Nasrec.

ULTRA South Africa 2024 headliners include international heavyweights and ULTRA South Africa veterans such as eight-time GRAMMY award winner Skrillex, Dutch icon Afrojack, stadium-smashing superstar Steve Aoki, and Dutch progressive duo W&W. Additionally, Brazilian DJ/producer Vintage Culture will be making his ULTRA South Africa debut performance, headlining the RESISTANCE Stage.

South African luminaries Major League DJz and Shimza are also set to perform at the festival’s 9th edition.

After breaking attendance records in 2023, ULTRA South Africa 2024 promises to bring back the ULTRA Worldwide standard. Top-tier electronic talent, cutting-edge technology and large-scale productions.

Tickets are on-sale now at Tier 3 tickets are available for the Johannesburg event. Starting at R1,095 for GA tickets, and R2,500 for VIP tickets. Limited tier 2 tickets are still available for Cape Town. Starting at R895 for GA tickets and R2000 for VIP tickets. Ticket prices are all-inclusive with no hidden fees.

Stay connected with ULTRA South Africa on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter for additional updates and lineup announcements.

About Ultra Fest

Ultra South Africa is Africa’s largest electronic music festival. It is part of Ultra Music Festival’s worldwide expansion which has now spread to twenty countries. Ultra South Africa is a single day event taking place in two cities

