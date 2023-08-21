Jacquees Unveils Anticipated “Sincerely For You” U.S. Tour

Jacquees has thrilled fans by announcing his highly anticipated “Sincerely For You” U.S. tour. The tour, a celebration of his acclaimed album released in Dec. 2022, will pay tribute to the album’s success and features collaborations with artists like 6lack, Summer Walker, Dreezy, and 21 Savage, with executive production by Grammy winner Future. Building on the triumph of his Australian tour leg, the “Sincerely For You” U.S. tour promises an unforgettable experience for fans nationwide.

Presented by Truu Colors Entertainment, the tour commences on Sept. 29th, 2023, in New Orleans, LA, at Republic NOLA. Spanning 21 cities, including major markets like Atlanta, New York City, Chicago, Detroit, and Houston, the tour showcases Jacquees’ exceptional vocal prowess and electrifying stage presence. Rising Detroit artist Nick Lavelle will also grace the stage, ensuring a dynamic concert experience for all attendees. As the “Sincerely For You” tour embarks on this musical journey, fans can anticipate a showcase of Jacquees’ artistry and a night of memorable performances.

You can see all the dates below.

