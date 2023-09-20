House of Villains comes to E!

NBCUniversal International Networks & Direct-To-Consumer announced the territory premiere of new reality series, as House of Villains comes to E! across Africa.

E! brings together 10 iconic and infamous reality television villains under one roof. This for the new competition elimination series House of Villains. Hosted by Joel McHale, the series will premiere with a 75-minute supersized episode. Check it out on Sunday 29 October at 7:05 PM (CAT).

Hailing from some of the most popular reality television franchises, these notorious villains meet their match as they must outsmart, out-manipulate and out-scheme each other. Through a series of challenges they are set to win a $200,000 cash prize and the title of “America’s Ultimate Supervillain.”

Each week the contestants compete in a battle-royale challenge that tests their physical, mental and emotional strength. The winner of the challenge is safe from elimination. At the end of the week one villain is sent home. It’s the battle of the century. Alliances are made, trusts are broken and the villains scheme their way to the top.

Meet the Villains as House of Villains comes to E!

Anfisa Arkhipchenko

Originally from Russia, Anfisa Arkhipchenko skyrocketed to fame in 2016. Starring on 90 Day Fiancé as she documented her memorable relationship on-camera. Since her appearance on the reality series, Anfisa has graduated from college. Also, she has found success in the fitness industry.

Johnny Bananas

Champion of MTV’s The Challenge seven times, Johnny Bananas is ready to notch another victory on his belt and do what he does best! Bring down the house on House of Villains. Johnny is known for his strong athletic abilities, methods of manipulation and dynamic sense of humour. He isn’t a reality star, but a reality supernova to be reckoned with.

Shake Chatterjee

As America’s favourite veterinarian/DJ combo, Shake Chitterjee is no stranger to living life on his own terms. Even if it means ruffling a few feathers along the way. Since his time on season two of Love Is Blind, Shake brought his talents from the Windy City to Miami. He continues to save puppies by day and drop beats by night.

Jonny Fairplay

Jonny Fairplay is a reality TV icon and a Survivor Hall of Famer where he created his infamous move, “the Dead Grandma Lie.” He’s been featured on more than 90 individual television shows, most notably winning Ty Murray’s Celebrity Bull Riding and being the only co-host of Fear Factor. He’s a proud father to his two children, Finn and Madilyn, and hosts his own podcast, The Reality After Show with Jonny Fairplay.

Bobby Lytes

Born in Miami, rapper and entrepreneur Bobby Lytes made history as the first openly gay main cast member on Love & Hip Hop: Miami, breaking boundaries in the hip-hop industry. Since the show’s premiere in 2018, Bobby has become renowned for his unapologetic point of view, charismatic demeanour and show-stopping style. In addition to his music career, Bobby has a passion for fashion, cooking and the arts.

Corinne Olympios

Corinne Olympios burst on the scene in 2017 as the breakout star of season 21 of The Bachelor. Her hilarious quips, unconventional style and unapologetic strategy on The Bachelor made her a hot topic in pop culture. She didn’t go on to win the final rose, but any true fan would agree she’s the best Bachelor villain of all time.

Omarosa

Reality television icon Omarosa made her first reality appearance as a contestant on the first season of The Apprentice in 2004. Since then, she has appeared on numerous spin-offs of The Apprentice as well as Fear Factor and Celebrity Big Brother.

In addition to her television portfolio, Omarosa is an accomplished businesswoman and has thrived as an executive in real estate and development.

She previously served as the Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison in the White House and was an aide in the Office of Presidential Personnel as well the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA). OMAROSA is a #1 New York Times bestselling author and a much sought after motivational and inspirational speaker.

Tiffany “New York” Pollard

Known for her sharp wit and funny moments, Tiffany “New York” Pollard is an original reality television legend. Tiffany debuted on Flavor of Love in 2006. Quickly dubbed a fan favourite. She then starred in her own spin-offs I Love New York, New York Goes to Hollywood and New York Goes to Work. More recently, Brunch with Tiffany. A self-proclaimed “Head B*tch in Charge.” Tiffany is a firecracker and not one to be messed with.

Jax Taylor

International television personality and former model Jax Taylor has rapidly made a name for himself in the entertainment industry. Jax starred in breakout hit series Vanderpump Rules. Appearing in eight seasons he became one of the most polarising figures on the show.

Most recently, Jax, with wife Brittany Cartright, appeared on the popular series Watch With the Cast. Here, they shared their views on the latest drama of Vanderpump Rules season 10. Currently, Jax hosts his top-rated podcast with his wife. Namely, When Reality Hits With Jax and Brittany, for Podcast One.

Tanisha Thomas

Hailing from Brooklyn, N.Y., Tanisha Thomas is an accomplished television host, reality television personality and executive producer. She rose to fame on the Oxygen series The Bad Girls Club. Her charismatic personality and catchy one-liners led her to becoming a cultural icon in pop culture.

Additionally, she appeared on her own show, Tanisha Gets Married. Becoming one of the only Bad Girls to receive a spin-off from the series. She also hosted various reunions for the franchise. Tanisha also hosted her own nationally syndicated talk show Crazy Talk, opposite host Ben Aaron.

Also, Tanisha made appearances on various other reality shows. She is a true fan favourite. Always striving to create epic relatable content, combined with passion and substance that inspires and resonates with fans.

House of Villains saw production by Irwin Entertainment. John Irwin, Dave Kuba, Eli Frankel and Matt Odgers serve as executive producers.

E! is available on DStv Channel 124

If you enjoyed ‘House of Villains comes to E!’ see other DStv Access shows here.