Jay-Z Adds “Dead Presidents” GS 300 Lexus To Book Of Hov Exhibit

Hip Hop billionaire Jay-Z made American history with the installation of his ‘Book Of Hov’ installation in the Brooklyn Public Library in the borough’s Grand Army Plaza, which will be on display until the end of 2023. Now, it has been revealed that Hov has added his GS300 Lexus to the exhibit.

The Lexus, which was a mean set of wheels for the average Brooklyn hustler in the 90s, was seen in Jay-Z’s “Dead Presidents” video as well as the Streets Is Watching movie.

“The new installation adds another element of JAY-Z’s career to the exhibit that visitors can enjoy,” says Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez.





