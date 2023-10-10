32
Pic Of Foolio’s Gunshot Wound Hits The Internet

Last weekend, Jacksonville rapper Foolio was shot by his opps in his hometown while driving through a residential neighborhood near Paxon School for Advanced Studies. Even though Julio Foolio, whose real name is Charles Jones, survived the shooting, an image of the severe gunshot wound he suffered has made its way to the internet.

Foolio managed to drive himself to the UF Health Center after being shot, but not long before the 25-year-old’s parents updated his fans on his condition. After checking himself into the hospital, a graphic image of Foolio’s foot hit the internet, which has gone viral.

