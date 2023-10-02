Pharrell Williams to Headline SOUNDSTORM in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

SOUNDSTORM, the colossal multi-genre music festival, is set to return to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this December, and it’s making waves worldwide with its star-studded lineup. The 4th edition of SOUNDSTORM, known for pushing boundaries, will feature Grammy award-winning producer, singer, and songwriter Pharrell Williams as the headlining act.

With a career spanning decades, Pharrell is a luminary in the music and entertainment industry. Renowned for chart-topping hits and innovative collaborations, he’s set to deliver an unforgettable performance.

While Pharrell’s ‘Phriends’ and the complete 2023 lineup are yet to be revealed, tickets are selling fast. Last year, SOUNDSTORM hosted over 600,000 fans, featuring 260 hours of live music by 200 artists. The festival’s international appeal has made it one of the world’s must-attend events.

Don’t miss out on the chance to witness a phenomenal performance by Pharrell and other top artists at SOUNDSTORM by MDLBEAST. Secure your tickets and be part of this global phenomenon that continues to captivate music enthusiasts worldwide.





