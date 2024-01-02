Nicki Minaj Reveals She No Longer Likes to Perform “Starships” During NYE Show

Nicki Minaj brought her Queen aura to E11EVEN nightclub in Miami to ring in the New Year. During her performance, Nicki would cut “Starships,” revealing the song is no longer in her setlist. I don’t perform that song no more, y’all,” Minaj said. “I don’t like it, what y’all want me to do?”

Nicki Minaj stops her hit ‘Starships’ early at a New Year’s Eve event. “I don’t perform that song no more.” pic.twitter.com/7Pu7fIFTUR — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 1, 2024

To close 2023, Nicki Minaj found herself on a Billboard chart she never topped before: the Hot Gospel Chart. According to Billboard, Minaj’s “Blessings,” a Pink Friday 2 collaboration with gospel star Tasha Cobbs Leonard, has hit No. 1.

Billboard notes the single pulled in 3.1 million U.S. streams and 3,000 downloads, taking over both the Gospel Streaming Songs and Gospel Digital Song Sales charts.

Nicki Minaj & Tasha Cobbs Leonard’s ‘Blessings’ Arrives Atop Hot Gospel Songs Chart https://t.co/Ao22zEdvZ8 — billboard (@billboard) December 19, 2023

Additionally, Nicki Minaj and her Pink Friday 2 album have flooded the Billboard hot 100. The album sits at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 as well.

Pink Friday 2 launched 14 songs into the Hot 100, with two debuting into the top 40, “Everybody” feat Lil Uzi Vert at No. 26 and “Needle” feat. Drake at No. 34.

The additional entries are below.

No. 42, “FTCU”

No. 58, “Barbie Dangerous”

No. 60, “Are You Gone Already”

No. 63, “Let Me Calm Down,” feat. J. Cole

No. 64, “Beep Beep”

No. 73, “Big Difference”

No. 74, “Fallin 4 U”

No. 80, “RNB,” feat. Lil Wayne & Tate Kobang

No. 82, “Pink Friday Girls”

No. 87, “Cowgirl,” feat. Lourdiz

No. 89, “Pink Birthday”

No. 95, “Bahm Bahm”

Pink Friday 2 has now pushed Minaj to the top of the list of female rappers with the most No. 1 albums on Billboard.

Before the release of the album, Minaj was tied with Foxy Brown for the record. Pink Friday 2 moved 228,000 equivalent album units in the week ending Dec. 14.

Additionally, the album is the biggest debut for a female HIp-Hop album in Spotify history. The album also sold 25,000 copies of vinyl.





